Leaked!! See the amount of money ODM politicians contributed for Mama IDA ODINGA’s library project to please her







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida, is setting up a library and has formed a WhatsApp group to fundraise for funds.

A list of ODM politicians who have contributed money in the group has emerged and sparked reactions.

Most of the politicians are trying to outshine each other to please Ida Odinga.

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has surprised many after he contributed a whooping Ksh 1 million.

None of the politicians has contributed less than Ksh 400,000.

See the list.

The Kenyan DAILY POST