CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA’s girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, reveals that she lost a 5-month pregnancy after their romantic PHOTOs leaked (VIDEO)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biketi, has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage after photos of her with the seasoned politician were leaked on social media.

Speaking in a podcast, Biketi confirmed that the leak deeply upset her and, at the time, she was 5 months pregnant.

However, due to the stress and public pressure that followed the exposure, she tragically lost the baby.

"I was five months pregnant. It was really bad for me—I lost my baby. I didn’t know the photos would be leaked, it really shocked me. The pressure was too much, and I ended up miscarrying. But thank you for the support," she said.

Mary explained that she had no intention of publicizing her relationship with the Cabinet Secretary and only posted the photos after they were already leaked, to clarify that she was not hiding anything.

"If it weren’t for someone exposing the photos, no one would have known. We had been together for a long time, and I didn’t see the need to post anything - I had nothing to gain. I kept telling people I was living with him before the leaks, and we were together all the time. There was no reason to post. Nipate nini? So, the photos were leaked," she added.

Watch the video.

CS WYCLIFFE OPARANYA’s girlfriend, MARY BIKETI, reveals that she lost a 5-month pregnancy after their romantic PHOTOs leaked pic.twitter.com/BxXMnnMeV3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2025

