GACHAGUA tears into RUTO’s govt. over Butere Girls incident - ‘They have gone berserk’







Friday, April 11, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto's administration, accusing it of using excessive force on innocent students from Butere Girls High School following the drama surrounding their Echoes of War play.

The play, which explores themes of a Gen Z uprising against a repressive regime, was at the center of controversy after police officers lobbed tear gas at students during the National Drama Festivals in Nakuru on Thursday morning.

The students had refused to perform the play and were returning to their bus when the incident occurred.

Speaking during former President Mwai Kibaki’s memorial service at Serena Hotel on Friday, Gachagua condemned the incident, questioning the Government’s aggression.

“We are looking at Butere Girls and unable to understand the viciousness against children by the present government.

“Even the colonial government spared the children,” he said.

“They have gone berserk and are now fighting shadows, including school girls.”

“How fluid is your government if girls can bring it down?”

He criticized the Ruto administration for prioritizing business over service, claiming, “Hii serikali ni ya biashara.”

“Watu wa intelligence, polisi, rais mwenyewe anatafuta biashara.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST