Former U.S. First Lady MICHELLE OBAMA breaks silence on divorce rumours - "I chose what was best for me"







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama has finally addressed the swirling divorce rumours and her recent absence from the public eye.

In a candid chat on the Work in Progress podcast with actress Sophia Bush, the mother of two opened up about why she’s been more low-key lately.

Now 61, Michelle says post-White House life has been about reclaiming her time.

“I now have the opportunity to control my own calendar,” she shared.

“I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago, but I didn’t give myself that freedom.”

With daughters Malia (26) and Sasha(23) grown, Michelle admitted she’s learning how to choose herself.

Her absence from recent public events, including former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and not attending Donald Trump’s second Presidential inauguration, sparked talk of marital issues.

However, Michelle, married to Barack for 33 years, made it clear: she’s simply prioritising herself - not avoiding her husband.

“I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do,” she said.

