Governor ORENGO cites U.S Supreme Court in praise of Butere Girls' bold protest over ‘Echoes of War’ play sabotage by RUTO’s Gov’t.







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has thrown his weight behind students of Butere Girls High School following their bold protest at the National Drama Festival in Nakuru.

The students were set to perform their controversial Echoes of War play, which delves into themes of governance and the 2024 Gen Z-led protests, at Kirobon Girls High School.

However, at 8 a.m., the students took to the stage, sang the national anthem, and exited without staging the play.

According to sources, the students were denied access to a public address system and an audience - circumstances widely viewed as calculated efforts to sabotage their presentation.

The students later took to the streets of Nakuru in protest.

However, their peaceful demonstration was met with police teargas, drawing widespread criticism.

In a show of support, Governor Orengo took to X (formerly Twitter), quoting a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling: “Neither students nor teachers shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.”

He added, “Hongera Butere Girls High School.”

Orengo’s sentiments were echoed by ODM Party Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, who issued a strongly worded statement condemning the Government’s handling of the situation.

"The country has watched with disbelief the unfolding drama in Nakuru, where the government has seemingly been intimidated by a student play," said Sifuna.

"This regime has exposed its own insecurities by attempting to stifle the voices of young, uniformed girls expressing themselves artistically."

Sifuna also decried the mistreatment of journalists and attendees at the event, demanding that authorities allow Butere Girls to stage their play without interference.

The controversy has sparked a national conversation on freedom of expression and the role of art in political discourse.

