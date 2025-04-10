10 famous women who attended Butere Girls - Including First Lady RACHEL RUTO







Saturday, April 12, 2025 - Butere Girls High School, nestled in the heart of Kakamega County, isn’t just one of Kenya’s oldest girls' schools, it’s a powerhouse of brilliance, leadership, and trailblazing women.

Founded in 1916 by Irish missionary Jane Elizabeth Chadwick, this institution has nurtured some of Kenya’s most influential women who’ve left their mark across law, politics, education, and beyond.

Here are 10 notable women who once walked the corridors of Butere Girls:

1. First Lady Rachel Ruto – Kenya’s current First Lady, celebrated for her advocacy in women empowerment and entrepreneurship, is among the school’s most high-profile alumni.

2. Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch – The first Kenyan judge to serve at the International Criminal Court (ICC), she’s a trailblazer in international law.

3. Lady Justice Effie Owuor – Kenya’s first female High Court judge, breaking legal ceilings for women in the judiciary.

4. Mary Okello – Kenya’s first female bank manager and the founder of Makini Schools, an icon in both finance and education.

5. Prof. Norah Olembo – A leading biotechnologist whose groundbreaking work in science and academia is highly respected.

6. Prof Florida Karani – The first female Chancellor of Maseno University and a major force in higher education policy.

7. Dr Naomi Shaban – Former Taveta MP known for her extensive public service and leadership in parliament.

8. Ambassador Orie Rogo Manduli – A larger-than-life figure known for her fashion, fearlessness, and diplomatic contributions.

9. Prof Julia Ojiambo – The first female MP from Western Kenya and a respected academic and political figure.

10. Elizabeth Masiga – Kenya’s first female Chief Inspector of Schools and Director of Education, key in shaping national education policy.

Butere Girls continues to make headlines, most recently over a drama controversy, but its legacy in shaping powerful women remains unmatched.

The Kenyan DAILY POST