GACHAGUA meets former Cabinet Secretaries JUSTIN MUTURI and MITHIKA LINTURI as 2027 campaigns gather momentum (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has intensified his political engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections after holding a significant meeting in Nairobi with former Cabinet Secretaries Justin Muturi and Mithika Linturi.

Muturi and Mithika are influential figures in Mt. Kenya east politics.

The two former Cabinet Secretaries have turned into fierce critics of President Ruto after being fired from Cabinet.

Gachagua shared photos of meeting on his X account and wrote a quote by Chinua Achebe, “When we gather together in the moonlit village ground, it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. We come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so’’.