Devki Company boss billionaire NARENDRA RAVAL has leased his chopper to State House for RUTO’s errands - GACHAGUA was right (PHOTO &VIDEO)



Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s explosive claim that President William Ruto has been captured by Devki boss, Narendra Raval, appears to be gaining credibility.

Gachagua recently alleged that Raval - whose company supplies steel and cement for the affordable housing program - is not just a contractor, but a business partner of the President.

Now, fresh reports suggest that one of Raval’s private choppers has been leased by State House for Ruto’s errands.

Journalist Saddique Shaban revealed on X that the chopper was used by State House officials during the President’s recent Mt. Kenya tour.

Insiders claim Raval, a key financier of Ruto’s campaign, is reaping rewards through lucrative Government tenders, raising serious questions about conflict of interest.


