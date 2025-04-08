Devki Company boss billionaire NARENDRA RAVAL has leased his chopper to State House for RUTO’s errands - GACHAGUA was right (PHOTO &VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s explosive claim that President William Ruto has been captured by Devki boss, Narendra Raval, appears to be gaining credibility.

Gachagua recently alleged that Raval - whose company supplies steel and cement for the affordable housing program - is not just a contractor, but a business partner of the President.

Now, fresh reports suggest that one of Raval’s private choppers has been leased by State House for Ruto’s errands.

Journalist Saddique Shaban revealed on X that the chopper was used by State House officials during the President’s recent Mt. Kenya tour.

Insiders claim Raval, a key financier of Ruto’s campaign, is reaping rewards through lucrative Government tenders, raising serious questions about conflict of interest.





AS 350 B3 (5Y-DVK), owned by Northwood Agencies Limited, aviation wing of Devki Company Boss Narendra Raval. Now leasing his chopper to State House staff for Ruto's errands. Raval is William Ruto's campaign financier & affordable housing steel & cement supplier.



State Capture! pic.twitter.com/NQc5mM6TKY — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) April 6, 2025