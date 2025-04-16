DRAMA as UDA MCA, HARON ROTICH KUMIAT, fights with his constituents - Ground Ni Moto (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded after Cheptororiet/ Seretut ward Member of County Assembly, Haron Rotich Kumiat, exchanged kicks and blows with his constituents.

The UDA-allied MCA was confronted by angry constituents who accused him of failing to deliver on his campaign promises, leading to a physical confrontation.

In the video, the youthful MCA is seen alighting from his vehicle breathing fire and confronting the constituents head-on.

His security intervened before the situation escalated.

The video comes at a time when most UDA politicians are facing resistance on the ground due to unfulfilled campaign promises.

DRAMA as UDA MCA, HARON ROTICH KUMIAT, fights with his constituents - Ground Ni Moto pic.twitter.com/u1z8WmODAO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST