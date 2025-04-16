DRAMA as UDA MCA, HARON ROTICH KUMIAT, fights with his constituents - Ground Ni Moto (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - A dramatic incident unfolded after Cheptororiet/ Seretut ward Member of County Assembly, Haron Rotich Kumiat, exchanged kicks and blows with his constituents.
The UDA-allied MCA was confronted by angry constituents who
accused him of failing to deliver on his campaign promises, leading to a
physical confrontation.
In the video, the youthful MCA is seen alighting from his
vehicle breathing fire and confronting the constituents head-on.
His security intervened before the situation escalated.
The video comes at a time when most UDA politicians are facing resistance on the ground due to unfulfilled campaign promises.
DRAMA as UDA MCA, HARON ROTICH KUMIAT, fights with his constituents - Ground Ni Moto pic.twitter.com/u1z8WmODAO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 16, 2025
