A day in the life of CS OPARANYA’s trophy girlfriend, MARY BIKETI - She shares video and leaves Kenyans talking (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary, Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biketi, has recently garnered attention for her flamboyant lifestyle, which she openly parades on social media.

The beautiful damsel has shared a glimpse into her daily life through a short clip that has left tongues wagging.

Mary is enjoying life on the fast lane, thanks to Oparanya’s deep pockets and influence in the current regime.

In the video, she is seen grooming herself before leaving her palatial residence in the leafy suburbs of the city.

A heavily-built bodyguard dressed in combat ushers her into the vehicle before she is driven to a lavish restaurant for a business meeting.

“I am Mary Biketi, a businesswoman and a go-getter who doesn’t wait for doors to opened. I build them” she says in the video, exuding confidence.

The video has sparked reactions on X, with some calling her out for too much show off at a time when millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

A day in the life of CS OPARANYA’s trophy girlfriend, MARY BIKETI pic.twitter.com/rxNoeOeJR7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST