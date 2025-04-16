Controversial city prophet JEREMIAH KIOKI fights with an alleged possessed woman in his church - Hizi Kanisa Ziko Na Vituko (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Prophet Jeremiah Kioko, the founder of Jesus Is Coming Deliverance and Healing Ministry in Nairobi, is a controversial figure known for claiming to perform miracles and cast out evil spirits.

A trending video shows the self-proclaimed prophet fighting with an alleged possessed woman during a deliverance service at his church attended by hundreds of his brainwashed followers.

The Kamba woman identified as Mwende had been brought to the church by her husband after reportedly being possessed by evil spirits.

In the video, the woman is seen exchanging kicks and blows with the prophet.

Ushers try to intervene, but the prophet tells them to keep off.

“Niachieni yeye,” the man of God is heard saying.

The woman runs around the church and brings her husband to the pulpit.

She confesses that she had been using charms on her husband and was planning to kill him.

Shortly after, the prophet pulls some stunts, claiming he had delivered the possessed woman.

Critics label these acts as staged and exploitative, accusing Kioko of preying on vulnerable followers for financial gain.

Watch the video.

Controversial city prophet JEREMIAH KIOKI fights with an alleged possessed woman in his church - Hizi Kanisa Ziko Na Vituko pic.twitter.com/Ugs2bPCC1Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST