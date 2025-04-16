The dramatic moment a gunman opened fire in Eastleigh as people scampered for safety (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - There was tension and confusion in Eastleigh on Tuesday evening after a lone gunman opened fire at Yare Towers.

In a video making rounds on social media, the gunman is seen drawing his gun and firing at least three bullets before getting into a Land Cruiser and driving away.

People scampered for safety as gunshots rent the air.

According to eyewitnesses, a stray bullet landed on a mobile phone on display at the mall.

Before the shooting incident, the gunman was surrounded by people who kept shouting at him to draw his weapon.

"Draw your gun, draw it," voices in the over-one-minute video could be heard encouraging him in the background.

Detectives from Eastleigh North Police Station have launched investigations to unravel the motive behind the shooting.

Watch the video.

The dramatic moment a gunman opened fire in Eastleigh as people scampered for safety pic.twitter.com/eWXIagmm0b — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 16, 2025

