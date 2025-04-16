A conman who has been defrauding job seekers nabbed and beaten like a burukenge - He claimed to be working at the Office of the President (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - A notorious conman targeting desperate job seekers was cornered by a rowdy mob and beaten up after he was caught red-handed conning a victim of Ksh 400,000.
The suspect has been masquerading as a police officer
attached to the Office of the President, with the intent of luring job seekers
before defrauding them.
In the video, an angry man is seen confronting the fraudster
and demanding that he produce documents to prove that he works at the Office of
the President.
Once cornered, the suspect tries to escape, but he is
surrounded by a mob before being beaten up.
He was later handed over to the police for lawful action to
be taken against him.
Watch the video.
A conman who has been defrauding job seekers nabbed and beaten like a burukenge - He claimed to be working at the Office of the President pic.twitter.com/aToMsaZdOT— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 16, 2025
