ALIGONGEWA!! PHOTOs of the SDA church elder that the Marsabit police officer who killed his 3 kids and took his own life accused of ‘chewing’ his wife







Monday, April 7, 2025 - A depressed police officer killed his three children and later took his own life in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County, leaving his family grieving as they try to come to terms with the tragic incident.

The deceased officer, identified as Constable David Okebe Goga, was based at Marsabit Police Station.

He passed by his home on Sunday, April 6th, and committed the heinous act.

According to police, preliminary findings showed he fed his kids with poison before hanging himself in his house.

The officer left a suicide note revealing his marital woes.

He accused an SDA church elder known as Linoh Lusi of wrecking his marriage and leading him to depression.

Netizens have unearthed the identity of the church elder.

See his photos below.

See photos of the deceased officer

The Kenyan DAILY POST