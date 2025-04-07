‘He impregnated my girlfriend’ - Man exposes the SDA church elder who destroyed Constable DAVID OKEBE’s marriage, prompting him to kill his kids and take his own life

Monday, April 7, 2025 - An SDA church elder is trending after a depressed police officer who killed his three kids and took his own life left a suicide note, accusing him of wrecking his marriage.
It is now emerging that the rogue church elder is a
notorious womanizer.
According to a Facebook user identified as Okumu Victor, he
snatched his girlfriend and impregnated her.
They schooled together at Apondo Secondary School between 2012 to 2014.
