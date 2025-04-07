Trending! VIDEO showing a guy driving VW GTI picking up a Slay Queen on the road sparks reactions - Are women this cheap!







Monday, April 7, 2025 - A trending video capturing the moment a man driving a sleek VW GTI picked up a beautiful woman he spotted walking by the roadside has sparked a heated online debate.

The two, complete strangers, had a brief conversation - with the man never even stepping out of the car - before the lady confidently hopped in and they drove off.

The whole interaction took less than 5 minutes, leaving netizens divided.

While some praised the guy’s smooth charm and the car’s undeniable pull, others raised red flags about safety.

The clip reignites conversations around how easily some women fall for men with flashy cars, despite the rising cases of women going missing after meeting strangers.

Watch the video below and reactions.

Fast quick in a hurry 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JWwoFp6MTv — Vuvu Videos 🇿🇦 (@VideosVuvu) April 6, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST