A rogue traffic cop almost beaten up by angry members of the public for harassing a Githurai bus driver and demanding a bribe - He is the most corrupt officer at Pangani (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - Drama unfolded after a rogue traffic police officer, who is known for harassing motorists at Pangani, was confronted by angry members of the public for demanding a bribe from a matatu driver.

The police officer forced himself into the bus plying the Githurai route and started harassing the driver, demanding a bribe.

In the video, members of the public are seen confronting the police officer, forcing him to alight from the matatu.

According to the motorists who have had an encounter with the said traffic officer, he demands hefty bribes.

He was transferred from Buru Buru Police Station for engaging in corruption, and he is currently stationed at Pangani Police Station.

He doesn’t take less than Ksh 3,000 when demanding bribes from motorists.

Watch the video.

A rogue traffic cop almost beaten up by angry members of the public for harassing a Githurai bus driver and demanding a bribe - He is the most corrupt officer at Pangani pic.twitter.com/VM1KSjuh7q — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 15, 2025

