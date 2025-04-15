Here is the Helicopter's POV after safely dropping the man who clung on the Chopper carrying OBINNA in Migori (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - A dramatic new aerial video has surfaced showing the moment a man who clung onto a departing helicopter carrying media personality Obinna was safely dropped in someone’s compound in Migori.
The man identified as Stephen Odhiambo Ouma, alias Obisalom Komando, defied
all security warnings and leapt onto the chopper’s landing skids just as it
took off.
“He was so keen to hang on. Security removed him, and he
came back,” Obinna shared.
“Luckily, he hanged on the side myself and Businessman Bruno
were seated, and we saw him.”
Obinna further explained that the pilot had not seen him
until they raised the alarm.
“Pilot hakukuwa amemuona hata! We shukishad him safely kwa
shamba ya wenyewe hapo mbele, akarudi amebebwa kichampe,” he wrote on
Instagram.
In the video, the man is seen jogging out of the compound
where he was dropped.
Meanwhile, the 28-year-old dare-devil, has been arrested and
will face charges for
risking lives, including his own.Bottom of Form
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments