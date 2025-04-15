Here is the Helicopter's POV after safely dropping the man who clung on the Chopper carrying OBINNA in Migori (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - A dramatic new aerial video has surfaced showing the moment a man who clung onto a departing helicopter carrying media personality Obinna was safely dropped in someone’s compound in Migori.

The man identified as Stephen Odhiambo Ouma, alias Obisalom Komando, defied all security warnings and leapt onto the chopper’s landing skids just as it took off.

“He was so keen to hang on. Security removed him, and he came back,” Obinna shared.

“Luckily, he hanged on the side myself and Businessman Bruno were seated, and we saw him.”

Obinna further explained that the pilot had not seen him until they raised the alarm.

“Pilot hakukuwa amemuona hata! We shukishad him safely kwa shamba ya wenyewe hapo mbele, akarudi amebebwa kichampe,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the video, the man is seen jogging out of the compound where he was dropped.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old dare-devil, has been arrested and will face charges for risking lives, including his own.Bottom of Form

Watch the video below.

