NICK ODHIAMBO pays moving tribute to EDWARD KWACH and reveals little-known details about their relationship - ‘Many people don’t know this’







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Veteran radio presenter and voice artist, Nick Odhiambo, has penned a moving tribute to the late Spice FM presenter, Edward Kwach.

In a heartfelt social media post, Nick revealed the deeply personal bond he shared with Kwach, fondly known as Carey, both as family and fellow creatives in the radio industry.

“Many people don't know this... but we are 1st cousins,” he wrote.

“When he got into radio back in the 90s, my dream of getting into radio became more relatable because Carey had done it.”

“I followed in his footsteps until I got in.”

Their relationship blossomed into years of friendly competition - especially with their famously deep voices that often vied for commercial gigs.

“We have had friendly competition until now. With our deep voices competing for adverts and the like.”

“It’s sad that some of the ideas we had will not materialize, but I will keep the dream alive!” Nick added.

Kwach passed away on April 28th while receiving treatment for meningitis in a Nairobi hospital. His family described him as a beloved son and brother who left a lasting mark through his voice and presence on air.

Until his passing, Kwach hosted The Spice Drive on Spice FM, part of the Standard Group.

Tributes from industry giants like Maina Kageni and Carol Radull have poured in, celebrating a legacy built on talent, honesty, and unmatched charisma.

Kenya has lost not just a radio icon.

The Kenyan DAILY POST