SHOCK as it emerges that murder convict JOWIE IRUNGU is among inmates allegedly pardoned by RUTO - See reactions!







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Social media is abuzz with reports that murder convict Jowie Irungu may be among inmates recently pardoned by President William Ruto under the Power of Mercy.

Jowie, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, became a household name after the case gripped the nation.

His conviction was seen by many as a landmark moment in Kenya’s justice system.

News of his possible release has triggered widespread shock and heated debate online.

The President’s power to pardon prisoners is constitutional, but this particular case has stirred deep emotions among Kenyans who followed the trial closely.





See the reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST