“Yes, he is my baby daddy” - Kamba gospel singer, GLADYS KANYAA, introduces her MUBABA, a prominent businessman and aspiring politician (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Gladys Kanyaa, a popular Kamba gospel singer, has revealed the identity of her baby daddy after endless speculations on social media.

The beautiful singer confirmed that she has an affair with prominent businessman and former Mwingi West MP Aspirant, Patrick Koki Masau, with whom they share a baby.

Gladys lamented that some people have been paid to tarnish her name by linking her to an affair with an unnamed university professor.

“Let me make this crystal clear. Yes, Patrick Koki Masau is my baby daddy and there is nothing wrong with that. My marriage my business, not yours. As for the baseless allegations about an affair with Prof, that is pure nonsense,” she wrote.

Word has it that Gladys has an appetite for older rich men, especially politicians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST