“Yes, he is my baby daddy” - Kamba gospel singer, GLADYS KANYAA, introduces her MUBABA, a prominent businessman and aspiring politician (PHOTOs)

Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Gladys Kanyaa, a popular Kamba gospel singer, has revealed the identity of her baby daddy after endless speculations on social media.
The beautiful singer confirmed that she has an affair with
prominent businessman and former Mwingi West MP Aspirant, Patrick Koki Masau,
with whom they share a baby.
Gladys lamented that some people have been paid to tarnish
her name by linking her to an affair with an unnamed university professor.
“Let me make this
crystal clear. Yes, Patrick Koki Masau is my baby daddy and there is nothing
wrong with that. My marriage my business, not yours. As for the baseless
allegations about an affair with Prof, that is pure nonsense,” she wrote.
Word has it that Gladys has an appetite for older rich men, especially politicians.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments