Slay queen MERCY MASAI travels with Judo Kenya officials to Europe to quench their thirst as a player is dropped from the travelling team to accommodate her (PHOTOs)

Sunday, March 23, 2025 - There is disquiet among judo players representing Team Kenya in Europe after senior officials flew with their girlfriends.
Word has it that a judo player was dropped from the
travelling team and the slot was given to city slay queen Mercy Masai.
Mercy, a joyrider in the team, is reportedly quenching the
thirst of senior officials during the trip.
She has been sharing photos in Europe on her X account and
insulting whoever dares to question whether she deserved to travel with the
Kenyan team.
Cases of officials in the Ministry of Sports flying abroad
for sports competitions with their girlfriends are common.
The rogue officials drop players and junior staff during the
trips to accommodate their girlfriends.
See photos of Mercy Masai, who is among the joyriders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments