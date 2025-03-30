Woman killed by unknown assailants in Kikuyu, months after her husband died and her body thrown on a railway line to disguise her death as suicide (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Police have launched investigations after a woman was killed by unknown assailants in Kikuyu and her body thrown on a railway line.

Reports indicate that the ruthless assailants placed her body on the railway tracks at night so that the train could crush the body in the morning and make it appear as suicide.

However, their evil mission flopped.

The deceased woman’s husband died a few months ago.

Her children have been rendered orphans after the brutal murder.





The Kenyan DAILY POST