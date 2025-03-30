A driver watches helplessly as members of the public steal fertilizer after the lorry he was driving overturned (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment members of the public were caught on camera stealing fertilizer from a lorry that had overturned.
The driver watched helplessly as the fertilizer was being
looted.
He was heard calling for police help as locals were busy
looting.
“Askari saidia,” he cried out, but his pleas fell on deaf
ears.
The video has gone viral and sparked reactions among
netizens, with many condemning the locals and comparing them to corrupt
politicians who seize any opportunity available to steal.
“Just like their leaders, Kenyans are thieves. Any
opportunity they get, they want to steal,” an X user wrote.
“Kenyans are always waiting for an opportunity to loot,
whether it's in a position of leadership or someone's misfortunes,’’ another
user added.
Watch the video.
Kenyans captured stealing fertilizer after a vehicle overturned pic.twitter.com/kjXo8Fiodw— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) March 30, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments