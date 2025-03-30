A driver watches helplessly as members of the public steal fertilizer after the lorry he was driving overturned (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment members of the public were caught on camera stealing fertilizer from a lorry that had overturned.

The driver watched helplessly as the fertilizer was being looted.

He was heard calling for police help as locals were busy looting.

“Askari saidia,” he cried out, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

The video has gone viral and sparked reactions among netizens, with many condemning the locals and comparing them to corrupt politicians who seize any opportunity available to steal.

“Just like their leaders, Kenyans are thieves. Any opportunity they get, they want to steal,” an X user wrote.

“Kenyans are always waiting for an opportunity to loot, whether it's in a position of leadership or someone's misfortunes,’’ another user added.

Watch the video.

Kenyans captured stealing fertilizer after a vehicle overturned pic.twitter.com/kjXo8Fiodw — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) March 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST