BEATRICE ELACHI reunites with her ex-husband, BRIAN TENDWA, at their son’s burial - He divorced her after she sired a kid with an Arab guy (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Dagoreti North Member of Parliament, Beatrice Elachi, reunited with her ex-husband, Brian Tendwa, on Saturday, during the burial of their so,n Elvis, who died in a road accident.

The ex-couple was overwhelmed with emotions as they paid their last respects to their son.

Brian and Elachi met in 2007 and fell in love.

Their marriage crumbled after a DNA test revealed that he was not the biological father to their second-born child.

Elachi sired a kid with an Arab guy when she relocated to Mombasa for work.

When she returned to Nairobi, Brian demanded a DNA test for their second-born daughter.

His worst fears were confirmed when the results confirmed he was not the biological father, prompting him to seek a divorce.

They coparent after parting ways.

Watch the video of Elachi and her ex-husband.

Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi and Brian Tendwa, parents of Elvis Murakana Namenya encouraged by a song during their son's burial service in Nalepo Kajiado. pic.twitter.com/jrdfrw6O5l — Sauti TV (@SautiTVKE) March 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST