BEATRICE ELACHI reunites with her ex-husband, BRIAN TENDWA, at their son’s burial - He divorced her after she sired a kid with an Arab guy (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Dagoreti North Member of Parliament, Beatrice Elachi, reunited with her ex-husband, Brian Tendwa, on Saturday, during the burial of their so,n Elvis, who died in a road accident.
The ex-couple was overwhelmed with emotions as they paid
their last respects to their son.
Brian and Elachi met in 2007 and fell in love.
Their marriage crumbled after a DNA test revealed that he
was not the biological father to their second-born child.
Elachi sired a kid with an Arab guy when she relocated to
Mombasa for work.
When she returned to Nairobi, Brian demanded a DNA test for
their second-born daughter.
His worst fears were confirmed when the results confirmed he
was not the biological father, prompting him to seek a divorce.
They coparent after parting ways.
Watch the video of Elachi and her ex-husband.
Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi and Brian Tendwa, parents of Elvis Murakana Namenya encouraged by a song during their son's burial service in Nalepo Kajiado. pic.twitter.com/jrdfrw6O5l— Sauti TV (@SautiTVKE) March 30, 2025
