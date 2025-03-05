PHOTOs of IBRAHIM RAMADHAN, the 17-year-old boy shot dead by a rogue Police officer in Majengo sparking deadly protests!







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Residents of Majengo in Nairobi have taken to the streets to protest the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ibrahim Ramadhan by a rogue police officer from Shauri Moyo station.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m as the Kamukunji High School student was returning from night prayers from the mosque.

Ramadhan was rushed to Kenyatta Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Angry demonstrators have set police houses and vehicles on fire, clashing with officers in running battles.

Below are photos from the protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST