Watch the moment MARGARET NDUTA was arrested with over 2Kgs of cocaine hidden in her suitcase after landing in Vietnam (VIDEO)

Monday, March 17, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment 37-year-old Margaret Nduta, a resident of Kiharu, Murang’a County, was arrested at Ho Chi Minh City Airport in Vietnam with more than two kilograms of cocaine hidden in her suitcase.
She claimed that she was unaware of the drugs, having been
handed the bag by her agent when she travelled to the Asian country in 2023 in
search of greener pastures.
With execution imminent, Kenyan officials have been
scrambling to make contact with Vietnamese authorities amid intense public
pleas and pressure.
Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed
that Kenya had engaged Vietnam on the case, asking for a stay of execution.
“Had a telephone conversation this afternoon with my
counterpart, H.E. Nguyen Minh Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Vietnam over the matter of Margaret Nduta. I conveyed to Madam Hang the anxiety
of the Kenyan people on the impending execution of our national and reiterated
our request for a stay of execution to allow our two countries to find a path
to resolving the issue. I am grateful for Madam Hang’s assurance that our
Petition is under consideration by her Country’s authorities,” Sing’oei posted
on X.
He added that Kenya’s diplomatic mission in Bangkok, which
oversees Vietnam, was actively following up on the case.
Watch the video.
Here is Margaret Nduta carrying when she was arrested with 2kg of Cocaine which were well hidden in her suitcase in Vietnam. I hope Kenyans get to learn from her mistakes. pic.twitter.com/p3OtC2OGGa— Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) March 17, 2025
