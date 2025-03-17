Watch the moment MARGARET NDUTA was arrested with over 2Kgs of cocaine hidden in her suitcase after landing in Vietnam (VIDEO)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment 37-year-old Margaret Nduta, a resident of Kiharu, Murang’a County, was arrested at Ho Chi Minh City Airport in Vietnam with more than two kilograms of cocaine hidden in her suitcase.

She claimed that she was unaware of the drugs, having been handed the bag by her agent when she travelled to the Asian country in 2023 in search of greener pastures.

With execution imminent, Kenyan officials have been scrambling to make contact with Vietnamese authorities amid intense public pleas and pressure.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed that Kenya had engaged Vietnam on the case, asking for a stay of execution.

“Had a telephone conversation this afternoon with my counterpart, H.E. Nguyen Minh Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam over the matter of Margaret Nduta. I conveyed to Madam Hang the anxiety of the Kenyan people on the impending execution of our national and reiterated our request for a stay of execution to allow our two countries to find a path to resolving the issue. I am grateful for Madam Hang’s assurance that our Petition is under consideration by her Country’s authorities,” Sing’oei posted on X.

He added that Kenya’s diplomatic mission in Bangkok, which oversees Vietnam, was actively following up on the case.

Here is Margaret Nduta carrying when she was arrested with 2kg of Cocaine which were well hidden in her suitcase in Vietnam. I hope Kenyans get to learn from her mistakes. pic.twitter.com/p3OtC2OGGa — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) March 17, 2025

