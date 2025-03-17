Kenyan model ACHIENG AGUTU meets RIHANNA and she can’t keep calm (PHOTO)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Kenyan model and digital creator Achieng Agutu had an unforgettable moment when she met global megastar, Rihanna, in Barbados.

Achieng shared highlights from her Caribbean trip, where she participated in a high-end beauty campaign on Instagram.

Among the standout moments were striking selfies with the Diamonds hitmaker, both beaming with pure joy.

Achieng first gained global recognition in 2021 after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she shared her inspiring journey from Kenya to the U.S and revealed how she juggled six jobs to fund her education.

“I work full-time as an admissions counselor at Holy Cross College. I also babysit for two families, wash cars, clean houses, drive Uber, and teach English to international students,” she told Ellen.

During the show, Ellen surprised her with a $50,000 (KSh 5 million) gift - marking a turning point in her life.

Now, she’s living her dreams, and meeting Rihanna is just the latest highlight!

