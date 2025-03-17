Kenyan model ACHIENG AGUTU meets RIHANNA and she can’t keep calm (PHOTO)

Monday, March 17, 2025 - Kenyan model and digital creator Achieng Agutu had an unforgettable moment when she met global megastar, Rihanna, in Barbados.
Achieng shared highlights from her
Caribbean trip, where she participated in a high-end beauty campaign on
Instagram.
Among the standout moments were
striking selfies with the Diamonds hitmaker, both beaming with pure joy.
Achieng first gained global recognition
in 2021 after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she shared
her inspiring journey from Kenya to the U.S and revealed how she juggled six
jobs to fund her education.
“I work full-time as an admissions
counselor at Holy Cross College. I also babysit for two families, wash cars,
clean houses, drive Uber, and teach English to international students,” she
told Ellen.
During the show, Ellen surprised her
with a $50,000 (KSh 5 million) gift - marking a turning point in her life.
Now, she’s living her dreams, and meeting Rihanna is just the latest highlight!
