WANTED!! Chinese man defrauds his Kenyan girlfriend of Ksh 17 million and threatens to kill her - He had promised to divorce his Chinese wife and marry her







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Police are searching for a Chinese national identified as Wang Zemin, who is accused of threatening to kill his former girlfriend following a dispute over Ksh 17 million.

The woman, who has two children with him, told officers at Kilimani Police Station that she sent him the money for business, but he misused it after travelling to Tanzania.

She said Zemin had initially promised to divorce his wife in China and marry her, but he later changed his position and refused to provide for child upkeep.

Investigators believe he has been moving between China Centre, Westlands, and Kilimani to evade arrest, and efforts are underway to track him down before he leaves the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST