Sad! Autopsy reveals cause of death of 19-year-old FAITH MORAA MOMANYI, who was found dead at her boyfriend’s house after birthday celebrations







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - A birthday meant for celebration turned into tragedy when 19-year-old Faith Moraa Momanyi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her boyfriend’s house in Nairobi’s Mbagathi area.

Detectives from Lang’ata Police Station are now piecing together the events leading to her untimely demise.

Faith had left her parents’ home to celebrate her special day with friends.

The group of five started their celebrations at a popular joint along Lang’ata Road before dispersing.

She later proceeded to her boyfriend’s house with a female friend.

However, a few minutes past midnight, her friend left, leaving Faith and her boyfriend alone.

The next day, Faith’s friend attempted to reach her, but her calls went unanswered.

It wasn’t until 5 p.m. that she received a chilling phone call from Faith’s boyfriend, informing her that he returned from work and discovered Faith’s lifeless body on the bed.

The devastating news sent shockwaves through Faith’s family.

Her father, Momanyi Atisa, collapsed when he heard the devastating news.

“She was my hope, my firstborn, and was preparing for university. Now she’s gone just like that,” he mourned.

An autopsy revealed that Faith died due to a lack of air and had a significant amount of water in her lungs.

Investigators are now awaiting toxicology results, while her boyfriend remains in custody as inquiries continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST