Sad! Autopsy reveals cause of death of 19-year-old FAITH MORAA MOMANYI, who was found dead at her boyfriend’s house after birthday celebrations

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - A birthday meant for celebration turned into tragedy when 19-year-old Faith Moraa Momanyi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her boyfriend’s house in Nairobi’s Mbagathi area.
Detectives from Lang’ata Police Station are now piecing
together the events leading to her untimely demise.
Faith had left her parents’ home to celebrate her special
day with friends.
The group of five started their celebrations at a popular
joint along Lang’ata Road before dispersing.
She later proceeded to her boyfriend’s house with a female
friend.
However, a few minutes past midnight, her friend left,
leaving Faith and her boyfriend alone.
The next day, Faith’s friend attempted to reach her, but her
calls went unanswered.
It wasn’t until 5 p.m. that she received a chilling phone
call from Faith’s boyfriend, informing her that he returned from work and discovered
Faith’s lifeless body on the bed.
The devastating news sent shockwaves through Faith’s family.
Her father, Momanyi Atisa, collapsed when he heard the
devastating news.
“She was my hope,
my firstborn, and was preparing for university. Now she’s gone just like that,”
he mourned.
An autopsy revealed that Faith died due to a lack of air and
had a significant amount of water in her lungs.
Investigators are now awaiting toxicology results, while her
boyfriend remains in custody as inquiries continue.
