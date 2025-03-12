Drunk in Love? Beautiful LADY sparks reactions after tattooing her boyfriend’s name on her chest (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Love makes people do all sorts of things, but one lady has taken it to the next level - by tattooing her boyfriend’s name on her chest!
The petite beauty proudly flaunted her new ink, “David
James,” on social media, leaving netizens talking.
While some admired her bold gesture, others warned that she
might regret it if the relationship ends, given how unpredictable modern love
can be.
Would you make such a permanent declaration for love, or is
this a risky move?
Watch the video below.
TUTAKUWEPO🫵🏾😎 pic.twitter.com/L6kaJSar01— SATIVA17 (@Sativa255) March 11, 2025
0 Comments