Viral CCTV footage of a Lioness scaling up a gate and jumping into a home in Rongai sparks hilarious reactions (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - A family in Rongai is living in fear after CCTV footage captured a lioness scaling their gate and entering their compound in the dead of night.

In the viral clip, their dog bravely tries to scare off the big cat, but panic sets in when the lioness lunges after it.

The incident has sparked a debate online, with some questioning how Rongai residents coexist with such wildlife.

Others believe the lioness was simply revisiting its former territory, arguing that human encroachment is to blame.

Watch the video and reactions.

