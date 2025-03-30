LILLIAN NG’ANG’A wants children to also have mother’s name and Kenyans are talking – See reactions







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Lillian Ng’ang’a, former wife of singer Juliani and ex-partner of Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, has stirred an online discussion about how children should be named.

Taking to Instagram, Lillian shared her perspective, arguing that a child’s name should reflect both parents equally.

“Children should have the names of both parents, and if possible, also include the names of grandparents or any other significant figure.

“I have never understood why the mother’s name is often disregarded in the naming process,” she wrote.

Her sentiments sparked mixed reactions.

Some supported her stance, pointing out that communities like the Kikuyu traditionally incorporate maternal names.

Others, however, felt that naming customs should remain unchanged, arguing that excluding a father's name could complicate a child's sense of identity.

Lilian shares a two-year-old son with veteran rapper Julius Owino, alias Juliani called Utheri.

See reactions below.

Kahwasenior :She might not be aware that a mother's ID is already required when applying for a child’s identification.

MashruWafula: Did Juliani agree to his child having a Kikuyu name?

Gnunjuguna: This system already exists in cases where fathers are not involved.

Premier League: It's called tradition. To extend lineage, babies are often named after grandparents, granduncles, and grandaunts.

Omare James: It seems like she’s overthinking this.

R_ICON_Megaddog: What exactly is she trying to tell us? Does she have a partner who supports this idea?

Maina_GenZ: Her reasoning and logic seem completely disconnected.

WanjohiPaul5: This perspective seems to come from someone advocating for single motherhood. Kariuki🎤

The Kenyan DAILY POST