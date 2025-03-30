Senator GLORIA ORWOBA unveils the face of her son for the first time - He is a carbon copy of her alleged baby daddy, 86-yr-old former Ghanaian President JOHN KUFUOR (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 30, 2025 - Controversial Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has finally unveiled the face of her son for the first time.

Taking to social media, Orwoba posted two photos of her son and accompanied the post with a Bible verse.

“Psalm 127: 3-5: Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD,the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate,” she wrote.

The little boy is a carbon copy of former Ghanaian President John Kufuor, who is her rumoured baby daddy.

Orwoba makes frequent visits to Ghana to visit the former President.

Kufour has been out of the limelight since the passing of his wife Theresa Kufour on October 1st, 2023 with the couple having been married for more than five decades.

Kufuor, 86, served as President of Ghana from January 7th, 2001 to January 7th, 2009.

