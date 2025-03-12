Citizen TV's STEPHEN LETOO explains how much it will cost to cook 1 million Chapatis per day after RUTO’s promise (VIDEO)



Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - President William Ruto’s promise to buy Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja a chapati-making machine capable of producing a million pieces daily has ignited debate among Kenyans.

The pledge, aimed at supporting the ‘Dishi Na County’ school feeding program, has left many questioning its feasibility.

So, how much will it cost?

Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo crunched the numbers, and if his math checks out, it’s a multi-million shilling affair.

He estimates that the cost of wheat flour and cooking oil alone - excluding labor - would require roughly Ksh 10 million daily.

Is this a smart investment or an economic misstep?

Watch the video below.

