Video of Gay activist, SAMUEL GITHAIGA, confessing he had an affair with newly appointed Youth Affairs PS, FIKIRINI JACOBS







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Popular gay activist and Tiktoker, Samuel Githaiga, confessed on Tiktok live that he had an affair with the newly appointed Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs, when he was living in Kilifi.

Fikirini, a former student leader and a close ally of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, would reportedly frequent Githaiga’s rented mabati house in Kilifi for frequent escapades.

According to Aoko Otieno, Raila is sympathetic towards gay people because his daughter, Winnie, is allegedly a member of the LGBTQ community.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the political scene.

He serves as the Kilifi youth leader for the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and was previously a student leader at Maasai Mara University and Pwani University.

In 2023, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the Pwani University.

Since then, he has been actively involved in politics.

He served as the Director of the Governor’s Service Delivery Unit in Kilifi County under Governor Gideon Mung’aro.





Watch the video of Githaiga confessing that he had an affair with Fikirini.

Video ni ya last year,



From the comments, people already knew our new Youth PS ni wa Mrengo



Fikirini🚶



TOLD YOU, ukiona a young man ni Mtu ya Joho (and Raila)



Either a Thug, Gei or Both



Rao is sympathetic towards Gay people b'coz of Winnie



His favourite child is a Dyke pic.twitter.com/bFzygS7pom — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) March 21, 2025