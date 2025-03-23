SHOCK as a prominent Kenyan TV journalist collapses and dies at his Syokimau home, shortly after watching Kenya-Gabon game

Sunday, March 23, 2025 - CGTN Africa journalist Nick Mudimba has passed away after collapsing at his home in Syokimau, Machakos County, on Sunday evening.
The journalist, who was with his family at the time, had
reportedly been unwell and was receiving treatment.
A family source indicated that Mudimba had been diagnosed
with health complications, including high uric acid levels, on Saturday.
After seeking further medical attention on Sunday, he
returned home appearing stronger and later watched the Harambee Stars match
against Gabon.
However, after taking his prescribed medication, he collapsed
and began convulsing.
Efforts to save him were unsuccessful and he died at home.
His body was later transferred to a mortuary in Syokimau as
the family awaits an autopsy to establish the cause of death.
Mudimba, a respected journalist, had a distinguished career
in the media industry, previously working at KTN and Switch TV before joining
CGTN Africa as a senior reporter.
Colleagues have described him as a committed professional
whose work had a lasting impact.
CGTN Africa, the regional arm of China Global Television
Network, operates from Nairobi and oversees news coverage across the continent
through its bureaux in Lagos, Cairo and Johannesburg.
Kenyan DAILY POST
