SHOCK as a prominent Kenyan TV journalist collapses and dies at his Syokimau home, shortly after watching Kenya-Gabon game







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - CGTN Africa journalist Nick Mudimba has passed away after collapsing at his home in Syokimau, Machakos County, on Sunday evening.

The journalist, who was with his family at the time, had reportedly been unwell and was receiving treatment.

A family source indicated that Mudimba had been diagnosed with health complications, including high uric acid levels, on Saturday.

After seeking further medical attention on Sunday, he returned home appearing stronger and later watched the Harambee Stars match against Gabon.

However, after taking his prescribed medication, he collapsed and began convulsing.

Efforts to save him were unsuccessful and he died at home.

His body was later transferred to a mortuary in Syokimau as the family awaits an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

Mudimba, a respected journalist, had a distinguished career in the media industry, previously working at KTN and Switch TV before joining CGTN Africa as a senior reporter.

Colleagues have described him as a committed professional whose work had a lasting impact.

CGTN Africa, the regional arm of China Global Television Network, operates from Nairobi and oversees news coverage across the continent through its bureaux in Lagos, Cairo and Johannesburg.

The Kenyan DAILY POST