“Useless Things I Got My Child” - Nandi Woman Rep’s husband exposed as a dead beat dad by a LADY (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Social media has been awash with the 'Useless things I got my child' challenge, which involves women sharing photos of their babies and then showing images of their baby daddies.

Many have used this challenge to expose men who have neglected their kids and refused to take responsibility.

Nandi Woman Rep Cynthia Muge’s husband, Paul Biego, is among the men exposed as deadbeat baby baddies.

His jilted baby mama posted a photo of their daughter and exposed him to the public for absconding parental responsibilities.

Hata bwana ya Woman Rep wa Nandi amewekwa kwa 'Useless things I got my Child' trend pale Tiktok😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QM5aiHdxpI — Ohta Ryota 🇸🇬 (@Ohta_Ryota) March 18, 2025





See his baby mama

The Kenyan DAILY POST