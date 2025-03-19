Man confesses he is in a poly relationship and shares PHOTOs - He is dating both a boyfriend and a girlfriend at the same time (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - A young man has sent social media into a frenzy after confessing that he is in a poly relationship, a type of relationship where a person has more than one partner at the same time.
He has both a boyfriend and a girlfriend.
He flaunted his two lovers on social media and said being in
a poly relationship is the best thing that ever happened to him.
“I’m in a whole poly relationship now. I have a boyfriend a
girlfriend. And it’s honestly the best thing that ever happened to me. I wake
up in a bliss everyday,” he tweeted.
See photos.
