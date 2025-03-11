US rapper SNOOP DOGG sparks hilarious reactions from Kenyans after sharing GACHAGUA’s viral meme - LOOK!







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Kenyan memes continue to take the world by storm, and this time, veteran US rapper Snoop Dogg is back at it again!

On Monday, March 10the, the hip-hop icon posted a viral meme featuring former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, sending Kenyans into a frenzy.

The meme, drawn from Gachagua’s infamous press conference just days before his impeachment, shows him shuffling through a stack of papers, seemingly preparing a defense.

Snoop, known for his love of sharing hilarious internet clips, captioned the video: “U already know.”

The meme itself reads: “Looking for the part of the story that says I’m the one to play with.”

Kenyans flooded Snoop’s comment section, delighted that their meme culture had once again caught the attention of an international superstar.

This isn't the first time Snoop has dived into the Kenyan memefield.

In 2019, he shared a viral video of Pastor James Ng’ang’a slapping a worshipper while "praying" for him, jokingly captioning it: “When u late on the offering money. The Rev need his (money)…”

However, Snoop later deleted the post that had gained millions of reactions.

Pastor Ng’ang’a, never one to shy away from controversy, clapped back in his signature dramatic fashion.

Struggling with Snoop’s name, he quipped, “Naskia nimetembea huko na mtu anaitwa watchdogi… sniff dog… simunif dog… achana na Ng’ang’a!”

Clearly, Kenyan memes are global - and Snoop Dogg just can’t get enough!

