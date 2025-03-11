Finland–based Kenyan student found dead in a nearby lake days after he was reported missing - RIP EUGENE KIPKOECH (PHOTO)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - A family in Mosop, Nandi County, is grappling with a heartbreaking double tragedy.

This is after their son, Eugene Kipkoech, a student in Karkila, Finland, who was reported missing on March 7th, was found dead in a nearby lake on Saturday night.

This devastating loss comes exactly a year after the family lost their daughter in Australia.

Still recovering from that grief, they are now faced with yet another unimaginable heartbreak.

Below is Eugene’s photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST