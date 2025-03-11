Finland–based Kenyan student found dead in a nearby lake days after he was reported missing - RIP EUGENE KIPKOECH (PHOTO)

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - A family in Mosop, Nandi County, is grappling with a heartbreaking double tragedy.
This is after their son, Eugene Kipkoech, a student in
Karkila, Finland, who was reported missing on March 7th, was found
dead in a nearby lake on Saturday night.
This devastating loss comes exactly a year after the family
lost their daughter in Australia.
Still recovering from that grief, they are now faced with
yet another unimaginable heartbreak.
Below is Eugene’s photo.
