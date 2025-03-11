SHOCK as a 19-year-old LADY, a form four student, stabs her uncle to death in Kisumu – DETAILS!

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Police in Kadibo Sub-County have launched a manhunt for a 19-year-old female student accused of fatally stabbing her 41-year-old uncle in Ong’eche, Katho Sub-Location.
The shocking incident occurred last night after the uncle,
reportedly intoxicated, allegedly harassed his stepmother, who is also the
suspect’s grandmother.
According to Katho Location Chief Hesbon Nyabanda, the
deceased had a history of violent behavior, particularly when drunk.
The suspect, a Form Four student at a local day secondary
school, lives with her elderly grandmother.
Witnesses say tensions flared when the uncle allegedly
attempted to forcibly take maize flour from the house.
A confrontation ensued, during which the teenager reportedly
grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest.
The uncle bled profusely and died on the spot. The suspect
fled immediately and remains at large.
Police have launched a manhunt, urging anyone with
information on her whereabouts to come forward.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been taken to Ahero
Sub-County Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances
surrounding the incident.
