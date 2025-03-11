SHOCK as a 19-year-old LADY, a form four student, stabs her uncle to death in Kisumu – DETAILS!







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Police in Kadibo Sub-County have launched a manhunt for a 19-year-old female student accused of fatally stabbing her 41-year-old uncle in Ong’eche, Katho Sub-Location.

The shocking incident occurred last night after the uncle, reportedly intoxicated, allegedly harassed his stepmother, who is also the suspect’s grandmother.

According to Katho Location Chief Hesbon Nyabanda, the deceased had a history of violent behavior, particularly when drunk.

The suspect, a Form Four student at a local day secondary school, lives with her elderly grandmother.

Witnesses say tensions flared when the uncle allegedly attempted to forcibly take maize flour from the house.

A confrontation ensued, during which the teenager reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The uncle bled profusely and died on the spot. The suspect fled immediately and remains at large.

Police have launched a manhunt, urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been taken to Ahero Sub-County Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

