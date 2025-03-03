Trouble for Pastor EDWARD MWAI as Gen Zs plan to occupy his church after RUTO donated Ksh 20 million - They claim the President is misusing taxpayer’s money

Monday, March 3, 2025 - Pastor Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Ministry Church has faced a backlash on social media after President William Ruto attended his church in Roysambu on Sunday and donated Ksh 20 million.
Ruto further promised to mobilize his friends and donate
another Ksh 100 million towards the construction of Mwai’s new church, which is
estimated to cost Ksh 1.2 billion.
The church will be built on a contentious piece of land
along Thika Road, which was previously owned by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).
Young Kenyans, popularly known as Gen Zs, are planning to
hold protests at Mwai’s church next Sunday, accusing him of receiving money
looted from public coffers.
The protests are being organized on Tiktok, and hundreds of young TikTokers have volunteered to join the protests.
