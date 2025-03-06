Trending!! Hustler Fund defaulter hilariously explains why he won’t repay his loan and Kenyans are impressed! (LOOK)







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - A Hustler Fund loan defaulter has left netizens talking after hilariously revealing why he is in no hurry to repay his loan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the borrower claimed he will withhold repayment until the government proves it has curbed corruption and is responsibly utilizing taxpayers’ money.

His stance resonated with many Kenyans, with a majority endorsing his argument, highlighting growing frustrations over Government mismanagement and wastage of public funds.

The Hustler Fund, launched in 2022, was designed to provide affordable loans to small businesses and low-income earners, aiming to boost financial inclusion.

However, the initiative has struggled with a high default rate, with reports indicating that over half of the borrowers have failed to repay their loans.

See the post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST