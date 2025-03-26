Tragedy as a candidate for National Police Service Commission chairperson collapses and dies while waiting to be interviewed (PHOTO)







Wednesday, March 26, 2025 - A candidate for the position of National Police Service Commission (NPSC) chairperson, Komora Mubadi Jilo, collapsed and died while waiting to be interviewed at the Public Service Commission offices in Nairobi.

Jilo was among four candidates scheduled for interviews on Tuesday March 25th when he collapsed, briefly disrupting the session but the process resumed after his body was taken to the mortuary for an autopsy.

The deceased, who vied for the Garsen MP seat in the 2022 General Election on a Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) ticket, was among the candidates competing for the chairperson position alongside former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Margaret Wanjala, former Gatanga MP, Humphrey Kimani, former Busia Deputy Governor Kizito Wangalwa, former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Devolution’s State Department of ASALs, Micah Pkopus, and former Judiciary Finance Director, Susan Oyatsi.

Following the interviews, the selection panel will submit a shortlist of top candidates to President William Ruto, who will nominate one person for the role and forward the name to the National Assembly for vetting.

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security will then assess the nominee and make a recommendation to Parliament.

If approved, the President will formally appoint the chairperson through a gazette notice. If rejected, he will be required to submit another nominee.