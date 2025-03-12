Top 10 Highest-Paid CEOs in Kenya - Highest earns over KSh 31 Million per month







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Kenya’s corporate world boasts some of the best-paid executives, with the highest-earning CEO taking home a staggering KSh 31 million per month.

Here’s a look at the top 10 highest-paid CEOs in Kenya and their salaries:

1. Gideon Muriuki – Co-operative Bank of Kenya (KSh 31.37 million/month)

Gideon Muriuki has been instrumental in transforming Co-operative Bank into a leading financial institution. Under his leadership, the bank has expanded its market presence and profitability, making him the highest-paid CEO in Kenya.

2. Paul Russo - KCB Bank Group (KSh 22.75 million/month)

Taking over from Joshua Oigara, Paul Russo has spearheaded KCB’s expansion and digital transformation, cementing its status as East Africa’s banking giant.

3. Peter Ndegwa – Safaricom PLC (KSh 9.00 million/month)

Since 2020, Peter Ndegwa has led Safaricom, driving innovation and expanding digital services, reinforcing the company’s dominance in telecommunications.

4. Allan Kilavuka – Kenya Airways (KSh 8.50 million/month)

With a strategic approach to operational efficiency and partnerships, Kilavuka has navigated Kenya Airways through turbulent times.

5. Abdi Mohamed – ABSA Bank Kenya (KSh 8.43 million/month)

Starting as a banker in Garissa, Abdi Mohamed rose through the ranks to lead ABSA, focusing on business growth and financial inclusion.

6. John Gachora – NCBA Bank (KSh 8.00 million/month)

With a global banking background, Gachora has been pivotal in NCBA’s expansion, particularly in digital banking.

7. Jane Karuku – EABL (KSh 7.50 million/month)

A seasoned corporate leader, Karuku has driven growth and sustainability at EABL, making it a top player in the beverage industry.

8. Benson Wairegi – Britam (KSh 6.80 million/month)

Wairegi’s leadership at Britam has propelled the company to new heights in the insurance and financial services sector.

9. James Mwangi – Equity Bank (KSh 5.04 million/month)

Mwangi transformed Equity Bank into a powerhouse in financial inclusion, digital banking and regional expansion.

10. James Mworia – Centum Investment (KSh 3.72 million/month)

A strategic investment expert, Mworia has driven Centum’s growth across multiple sectors, securing its position in Kenya’s investment space.

These executives’ salaries reflect their impact in shaping Kenya’s corporate landscape.

