More PHOTOs of EUGINE KIPKOECH, the Finland–based Kenyan student found dead in a lake days after he was reported missing - He was full of life!

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Eugine Kipkoech, a student in Karkila, Finland, was found dead in a lake on Saturday night after he was reported missing on March 7th.
The police are still conducting investigations
to determine the exact cause of his death.
This loss is especially painful as it comes
exactly one year after the family lost their daughter, Sheila Jeptum, in
Australia.
The Kenyan community in Finland is working to
ensure Eugine's body is repatriated back home.
The young man who hails from Mosop, Nandi County, was full of
life a some of his photos attest.
May he rest in peace.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
