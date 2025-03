Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - A guard at Muimara Estate in Imara Daima risks being arrested after he broke a car’s windscreen, following an altercation with an Uber driver.

The guard demanded that the driver produces an ID before getting into the estate.

He broke the car’s windscreen during the heated argument.

The driver has reported the matter to the police.





