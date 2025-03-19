Dutch King WILLEM-ALEXANDER reveals surprising Kenyan connection - He once worked for the Kenyan Gov’t







Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Dutch King Willem-Alexander’s official visit to Kenya took an unexpected turn when he revealed a little-known chapter of his past.

Speaking at a State banquet in his honor on Tuesday, the King revealed he once worked for the Kenyan Government as a pilot for the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), assisting in anti-poaching missions.

“I personally became familiar with this part of Africa, and Kenya in particular, in the 1980s and 1990s,” he shared.

“First as a pilot for AMREF Flying Doctors and later as a pilot for the Kenya Wildlife Service, where my work included protecting elephants from poachers in Meru National Park.”

As if that wasn’t surprising enough, the King delighted guests with an unexpected revelation - his first and only pilot’s license was Kenyan, not Dutch.

“If I think back, the only pilot’s licence I ever had was not a Dutch license but a Kenyan one.”

“The number was Y2294-PL, issued to me by Gladys, who had an office on the first floor, first office on the left, in 1989,” he recalled.

The King and Queen Máxima arrived in Kenya for a three-day visit that began on March 18th, aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties.

However, the trip sparked controversy, with some Kenyans petitioning for its postponement in protest over kidnappings and arrests of critics of Ruto’s Government by suspected State agents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST