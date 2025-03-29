The moment police officers blocked GACHAGUA and his allies from entering Naivasha town to hold a rally (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - There was a standoff after police officers tried to block former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies from entering Naivasha town, where they wanted to hold a roadside rally.

Gachagua had attended the Consecration Ceremony of Rev. Harrison Munyua of Redeemed Church in Naivasha town alongside his allies.

The police officers said they had instructions from their seniors to block Gachagua’s motorcade and prevent him from holding a rally in town.

However, Gachagua and his allies overpowered the police officers and held a roadside rally in the town, where he continued with his onslaught against President William Ruto.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST